Novichok not suspected in latest Salisbury incident – police

Fears that two people had become the latest victims of Novichok poisoning in Salisbury have been allayed after police said there was nothing to suggest the nerve agent had caused them to fall ill.

A major incident was declared on Sunday when a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s became unwell at a Prezzo restaurant in the city.

Roads were cordoned off and police and paramedics wearing protective suits were deployed in the area amid heightened tensions following the deadly Novichok attack.

Wiltshire Police said that, due to recent events in the city and concerns the pair had been exposed to an unknown substance, a “highly precautionary approach” had been taken by emergency services.

The force said in a statement: “Both were taken to Salisbury District Hospital and were clinically assessed. We can now confirm that there is nothing to suggest that Novichok is the substance. Both people remain in hospital under observation.

“The major incident status has now been stood down.”