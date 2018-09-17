Oldest person in the UK Grace Jones on how life has changed in her 112 years

Grace Jones is celebrating a very special birthday this year as she becomes the oldest person in the UK.

Born on 16 September 1906, life has changed a lot in Mrs Jones's impressive 112-years.

Speaking to ITV News, she revealed that the secret to a long and healthy life was sipping a small glass of whisky mixed with water every night before bed.

"I don't drink anything else - I don't drink in the day. At night, one tiny little drop, with a drop of water now."

Mrs Jones says she doesn't feel a day over 65 and certainly does not feel old.

Despite having had 112 birthdays, she says she still loves the celebrations.

"I love birthdays - I've always had a nice birthday, and I'm going to keep on with it."