- ITV Report
Oldest person in the UK Grace Jones on how life has changed in her 112 years
Grace Jones is celebrating a very special birthday this year as she becomes the oldest person in the UK.
Born on 16 September 1906, life has changed a lot in Mrs Jones's impressive 112-years.
Speaking to ITV News, she revealed that the secret to a long and healthy life was sipping a small glass of whisky mixed with water every night before bed.
"I don't drink anything else - I don't drink in the day. At night, one tiny little drop, with a drop of water now."
Mrs Jones says she doesn't feel a day over 65 and certainly does not feel old.
Despite having had 112 birthdays, she says she still loves the celebrations.
"I love birthdays - I've always had a nice birthday, and I'm going to keep on with it."
From world wars to natural disasters - here are some of the world events that Grace Jones has lived to see:
- Five monarchs have reigned in her lifetime
- 26 prime ministers have been elected
- The mobile phone was invented
- Televisions were non-existent until 1927
- Two world wars both began and ended
- Russian Revolution
- The Cold War
- The sinking of the Titanic
- Three London Olympics
- Women given the right to vote
- Creation of Heinz Tomato Soup
- The internet was came to be
- Survived the flu pandemic in 1918