Oldest person in the UK Grace Jones on how life has changed in her 112 years

Grace Jones is celebrating a very special birthday this year as she becomes the oldest person in the UK.

Born on 16 September 1906, life has changed a lot in Mrs Jones's impressive 112-years.

Speaking to ITV News, she revealed that the secret to a long and healthy life was sipping a small glass of whisky mixed with water every night before bed.

"I don't drink anything else - I don't drink in the day. At night, one tiny little drop, with a drop of water now."

Mrs Jones says she doesn't feel a day over 65 and certainly does not feel old.

Despite having had 112 birthdays, she says she still loves the celebrations.

"I love birthdays - I've always had a nice birthday, and I'm going to keep on with it."

From world wars to natural disasters - here are some of the world events that Grace Jones has lived to see:

  • Five monarchs have reigned in her lifetime
  • 26 prime ministers have been elected
  • The mobile phone was invented
  • Televisions were non-existent until 1927
  • Two world wars both began and ended
  • Russian Revolution
  • The Cold War
  • The sinking of the Titanic
  • Three London Olympics
  • Women given the right to vote
  • Creation of Heinz Tomato Soup
  • The internet was came to be
  • Survived the flu pandemic in 1918