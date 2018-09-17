Prisoner died after being moved out of segregation unit, inquest told

A prisoner who was threatened by other inmates over his drug debts was found in his cell days after he was moved back onto a main wing, an inquest heard. Matthew Gray, 31, was found hanging at HMP Norwich on March 20 2017 and died in hospital two days later, a hearing in Norwich was told on Monday. Norfolk area coroner Yvonne Blake said: “He accumulated what’s known as drug debts and was threatened because of these in prison.”

She said Mr Gray had a known history of incidents of self-harm in custody and was on a mental health care plan. “He told staff he was under threat from other prisoners but measures were ineffective,” she said. “Matthew did name the prisoners who were threatening him but there’s no evidence this was investigated.” Mr Gray had jumped onto safety netting on March 8 and was moved into a segregation unit, Ms Blake said.

Matthew Gray was an inmate of HMP Norwich Credit: Chris Radburn/PA