Putin announces demilitarised zone for Syria’s Idlib region

Russia and Turkey have announced a deep demilitarised zone will be established in Syria’s Idlib region, the last bastion of anti-government rebels where fears had been high of a devastating offensive by government forces. The zone will be established by October 15 and will be nine to 12 miles deep, President Vladimir Putin said after a meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “I believe that with this agreement we prevented a humanitarian crisis in Idlib,” Mr Erdogan said at a joint briefing with Mr Putin in Sochi.

Fighters with the Free Syrian Army patrol northern Idlib province Credit: Ugur Can/DHA/AP

The province of Idlib in north-west Syria is the last rebel stronghold, and Turkey has been eager to prevent a government assault. Moscow has called Idlib a hotbed of terrorism and had said the Syrian government had the right to retake control of it. Turkey appealed to Russia and Iran, its uneasy negotiating partners, for a diplomatic resolution. At the same time, it has sent reinforcements to its troops ringing Idlib, a move designed to ward off a ground assault for now.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Sochi Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP