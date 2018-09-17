Rail punctuality reaches 12-year low amid severe weather and timetable chaos

Punctuality on Britain’s railways has reached a 12-year low amid chaos caused by severe weather and new timetables, figures show. One in seven trains (14%) missed the industry’s Public Performance Measure (PPM) of punctuality in the 12 months to August 18, according to data published by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR). The last time the annual rolling average was worse was in February 2006 when it stood at 14.2%, according to Press Association analysis.

Trains meeting punctuality target (rolling 12 month average)

PPM measures whether a train arrives at its final destination within five minutes of the scheduled time, or 10 minutes for a long-distance service. Punctuality has been affected by a series of major issues over the past 12 months. A spell of freezing weather nicknamed the Beast from the East crippled parts of the network in February and March. Passengers faced further chaos when new timetables were introduced on May 20.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.