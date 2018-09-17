Remote bog turned into hive of activity during search for murdered teenager

The remote Bragan Bog is not typically a hive of activity.

The lonely spot just a couple of miles across the border in Co Monaghan is usually the preserve of farmers but on Monday it witnessed a steady stream of activity, from diggers pulling up peat, to journalists from across Ireland navigating the tricky terrain.

This desolate landscape is believed to have witnessed the final moments of Co Tyrone teenager Columba McVeigh’s life after he was abducted from Dublin by the IRA.

The 19-year-old had just three weeks previously started a new life in the Irish capital.

On November 1, 1975 he was transported back up north, but instead of arriving to the warmth of his mother’s house in Donaghmore and embrace of his family, he was taken by terrorists to the cold, brutal landscape of Bragan bog where it is believed he was murdered and secretly buried.

Only his killers will know whether the teenager was aware he had been travelling north and latterly on a cross-border road before ending up on a narrow country road, and then a long bumpy lane way up a steep hill to the bog.

Some 43 years have passed, there have been multiple pleas for information about where he is buried. Since 1999, there have been four attempts to find him but both his parents died without finding their son.