Robots and AI could create more jobs than they destroy, report claims

Robots, artificial intelligence and algorithms could create more jobs than they destroy, according to a report by the World Economic Forum. Despite fears that advancing technology will have a negative impact on employment in the next decade, it is predicted 133 million new roles will be made, compared to 75 million jobs that will disappear.

AI could help create about 133 million jobs, researchers claimed Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

While more physical jobs will continue to decline and artificial intelligence will take hold of many office-work positions, technology will continue to create more new roles, such as drone piloting and remote patient health monitoring. However, the Future of Jobs 2018 report also warned that investment will be needed from businesses and governments to train people with new skills before it is too late. “These net gains are not a foregone conclusion,” WEF chairman Klaus Schwab said.

