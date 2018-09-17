Scientists’ dismay as space rock from Skye sold on eBay

Geologists have raised concerns about an important meteorite site on the Isle of Skye after rocks were spotted for sale on eBay. It is feared mineral hunters have been active on the Strathaird Peninsula, where a team recently discovered meteorite deposits from an impact 60 million years ago. They contain mineral material from space that has not been found on Earth before. Dr Simon Drake from Birkbeck, University of London, made the finds on Skye with colleague Dr Andy Beard.

He said: “About three weeks ago one of the students working on a project for us alerted us to the fact that our samples were being sold on eBay. “This is a very small, fragile site and I’ve been working with Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), trying to get some protection for the sites. “This guy was selling the meteorite slices of rock for £9.99 per sample and he had at least 10 of them. We’re looking at about two football sizes having been taken out to provide these. “This is going for the price of a fish supper, and it’s 60 million years old. It’s insanity, really.” The seller was contacted and has now removed the items from the online auction site. The owners of the meteorite site and a second area of interest intend to put up public notices, Dr Drake said, but he would like to see them designated Sites of Special Scientific Interest. The team made the discovery while exploring volcanic rocks on the island which they thought were volcanic flow deposit.

A thin section of meteoritic ejecta deposit Credit: Birkbeck, University of London/PA