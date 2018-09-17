Scottish Tree of the Year shortlist unveiled

The only tree on an island, an elm that travelled the world and a willow from Napoleon Bonaparte’s grave are among the contenders to be named Scotland’s Tree of the Year. Six trees in all – the Camperdown elm in Dundee, the “filo pastry” tree in Stranraer, the Flodden tree near Coldstream, Malloch’s oak at Strathallan, Napoleon’s tree in Ecclefechan and Netty’s tree on Eriskay – are in the running to scoop the 2018 title in the competition organised by the Woodland Trust. The tree that wins the public vote will win a £1,000 care package from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Camperdown elm ‘travelled the world’ Credit: Niall Benvie/WTML/PA

The half a dozen finalists were chosen by a panel of judges after nominations were submitted by members of the public earlier this year. The first contender, the Camperdown elm, is a unique mutant form of contorted weeping elm that was discovered in woods near Dundee in 1835. It is thought to have been replanted and is now within the city’s Camperdown Park. Camperdown elms went on to become popular in gardens and parks around the world, with cuttings grafted onto wych elm roots. The source of them all is the Dundee tree which is now more than 180 years old.

Napoleon’s tree still grows in Ecclefechan Credit: Niall Benvie/WTML/PA

Netty’s tree is a spruce that was planted more than 100 years ago on Eriskay. Until recently, it was the only tree on the windswept island. The Ecclefechan tree was grown from a cutting taken from a weeping willow tree near Napoleon Bonaparte’s original grave on the Atlantic island of St Helena, before his body was repatriated to France. The “filo pastry” tree, so-called because of the way its bark looks, is the largest of the species polylepis australis in the UK. The species grows at a higher altitude than any other flowering plant on earth, up to 3,000m.

The filo pastry tree has peeling bark Credit: Niall Benvie/WTML/PA