SpaceX to announce private moon flight passenger

SpaceX is on the verge of announcing the name of person who would be the first private passenger on a trip around the moon. The identity of the traveller will be revealed at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, during an event on Monday evening. SpaceX gave no details of the flight, but said it would be “an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of travelling to space.”

SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk outlined a somewhat different mission last year. Mr Musk said two people who know each other approached the company about a week-long flight to the moon and back. He had said that the trip would happen this year and would not involve a landing, but rather a long loop around the moon. Musk did not name the clients last year or say how much they would pay. Mr Musk said the pair had paid a “significant” deposit and were “entering this with their eyes open, knowing that there is some risk here”.

Elon Musk Credit: Brian Lawless/PA