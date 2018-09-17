Storm Helene downgraded, but forecasters warn coastal residents to be wary

Forecasters have downgraded warnings that Storm Helene could pose a risk to life when it hits this week – but warned coastal communities to stay vigilant. The Met Office warned on Friday the storm could bring hazardous conditions when it sweeps across the north of England and Wales and through the Republic of Ireland. But the majority of Helene’s strong winds are now predicted to spend themselves over the Irish Sea from Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

WEATHER Helene Credit: PA Graphics

A spokesman for the Met Office said Helene could fell a few trees, which could bring disruption to transport links, but did not think it would reach the 70mph winds originally predicted. Those in coastal areas are warned to be wary of large waves hitting the seafront. But Helene is still due to bring unseasonably warm weather in London and the south east due as the low pressure draws up warm air from the south. Some parts could see highs of 26C (78.8F), which is 7C to 8C above average for the time of year, the Met Office said.

