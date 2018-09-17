The dedicated owners who kept their pets close when fleeing Florence aftermath

Flood waters are continuing to rise and rain is still falling in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in the US.

As the deadly storm makes its way further inland, some people who initially stayed put are having to move to higher ground.

As these pictures show, dedicated pet owners were keeping a tight hold of their furry friends throughout their ordeal.

Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, North Carolina, cradles his dog Lucky as they await rescue on top of a stranded van.