Theresa May showing ‘scant regard’ for Ireland, says Sinn Fein

Meanwhile, DUP MEP Diane Dodds said the EU should clarify its plans.

Party vice-president Michelle O’Neill said the backstop should be “enhanced” to include rights protections.

Theresa May is showing “scant regard” for Ireland in Brexit plans, Sinn Fein has claimed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mrs O’Neill said: “Theresa May’s focus remains on the civil war in her own party instead of focusing on negotiations with the EU.

“More than 18 months into these negotiations and with time running out, Theresa May still shows scant regard for Ireland, for rights, our economy or our agreements.

“The Taoiseach said a few months ago that citizens in the North would never be left behind again.

“The Irish Government, as an EU member state which is party to this negotiation, has to stand firm on the backstop agreed between the British Government and the EU last December as this is the only insurance policy the people of the North can reply upon.”

Mrs Dodds said it was unclear whether the proposals represented a serious departure from the EU’s “dogmatic” stance or whether they were simply intended to dress up existing elements of its plan.