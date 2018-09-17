Why you've probably been saying Ariana Grande and Chrissy Teigen's names wrong for years

Global pop sensation Ariana Grande has revealed the true pronunciation of her last name.

In an interview with Apple's Beats 1, the singer was asked if she would like to take her fiance's last name.

Asking her about marriage to Pete Davidson, show host Ebro Darden said: "Are you going to hyphenate your last name, are you going to become Ariana Grande-Davidson?"

To which Ms Grande replied: "I think I would like to eventually be Ariana."

But she added: "Also Grande (pronounced Gran-dee instead of Gran-de), because of my grandpa."