Why you've probably been saying Ariana Grande and Chrissy Teigen's names wrong for years
Global pop sensation Ariana Grande has revealed the true pronunciation of her last name.
In an interview with Apple's Beats 1, the singer was asked if she would like to take her fiance's last name.
Asking her about marriage to Pete Davidson, show host Ebro Darden said: "Are you going to hyphenate your last name, are you going to become Ariana Grande-Davidson?"
To which Ms Grande replied: "I think I would like to eventually be Ariana."
But she added: "Also Grande (pronounced Gran-dee instead of Gran-de), because of my grandpa."
This prompted model Chrissy Teigen to post her own video correcting the way the public say her name.
That's Tie-gen not Tee-gen.
The revelation prompted debate on social media about whether pronunciation depended on nationality.
While others pointed out that both stars have referred to their own names the way most of the public pronounce it.
Similarly, one Twitter user told Ms Teigen: "But wait, when you say it you say tee-gen".
To which she replied: