Ticket sale dates for Glastonbury Festival 2019 revealed

The music event, which did not take place this year, will return on June 26 and run until June 30 next year at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for coach and ticket packages on Thursday October 4, and standard tickets will be available to buy on Sunday October 7, a tweet from the festival’s official Twitter said.

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2019 will go on sale in early October, organisers have revealed.

Standard weekend tickets will cost festival-goers £248 each plus a £5 booking fee, an increase of £10 per ticket from 2017.

Glastonbury Festival requires ticket-buyers to register before purchasing, in a bid to tackle touts.

The popular festival, which will include more than 3,000 performances across more than 100 stages, has yet to reveal any of its acts.

However, a number of names have been rumoured, including Kylie Minogue and Sir Paul McCartney.

Minogue recently said she would love to fill the headline slot at the festival after having to pull out of the bill more than a decade ago due having treatment for breast cancer.

When asked by the Press Association if she would like to be offered another chance to close the night at next year’s festival, she said: “When I was supposed to do it I think I would have been the first solo female to headline in however many years it was, so I was really proud of that at that time.

“Obviously it didn’t happen. So yes, it would be amazing and very emotional to be standing there and doing what I didn’t get to do all those years ago, for sure.”

Earlier this year, festival co-organiser Emily Eavis told BBC Radio 2 that Sir Paul is at the “top of our list” of desired acts.

Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran and Radiohead were last year’s headliners.