UK Weather Forecast: Storm Helene approaching the southwest later today. Warm in southeast.

Today:After a cloudy start across southern England it will gradually brighten up to give warm sunny spells. Early showers across Scotland giving way to cloud and rain later. Turning windier, with coastal gales across western parts later in the day.

Tonight:Rain, heavy at times, will spread northeast across northern, central and western parts, mostly clearing later. Windy with gales or severe gales around western coastal areas. A mild night.

Tuesday:Early wet and windy weather will clear northeast, becoming brighter with sunny spells and some showers, mainly in northwest. Staying windy. Cloud and rain may arrive into western parts later.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Unsettled, with further spells of wet and very windy weather likely across northern and western parts Wednesday and Thursday. Drier across the southeast. Cooler with sunshine and showers on Friday.