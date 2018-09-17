UK Weather Forecast: Wet and windy weather for many as Storm Helene moves in.

This Evening and Tonight:Starting dry for many, although rain for Scotland and Northern Ireland. Windy in the west. Rain will move in across southwestern and western portions of the UK overnight, accompanied by strong winds and coastal gales for England and Wales.

Tuesday:Early wet and windy weather will clear northeast, becoming brighter with sunny spells and some showers, mainly in northwest. Staying windy. Cloud and rain may arrive into western parts later.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Unsettled, with further spells of wet and very windy weather likely across northern and western parts Wednesday and central parts of the UK on Thursday. Sunshine and showers on Friday.