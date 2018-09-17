Views wanted on new legislation to cut fuel poverty

MSPs want to hear from the public on planned legislation to set a new legal target to reduce fuel poverty. The Fuel Poverty (Target, Definition and Strategy) (Scotland) Bill sets a target to have no more than 5% of households living in fuel poverty by 2040. A previous target set by the Scottish Executive in 2002 to eradicate fuel poverty by 2016 was missed.

The current definition of fuel poverty is when a household spends more than 10% of its income on fuel Credit: PA

Fuel poverty is currently defined as having to spend more than 10% of household income on fuel, and under this definition the most recent figures show this affects more than a quarter (26.5%) of homes in Scotland. The planned legislation sets out a new definition which calculates the proportion of household income needed for acceptable heating and assesses the extent to which households can then maintain an “acceptable standard of living” once housing and fuel costs are deducted. Applying the new definition to 2016 data, the rate currently stands at 24%.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.