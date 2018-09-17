Weather: Rainy in the north, sunny spells in the south

After a cloudy and misty start across southern England it will gradually brighten up to give some warm sunny spells, especially in southeast England and East Anglia.

Meanwhile, any early showers across northern and western parts of Scotland will fade to give way to thicker cloud and outbreaks of rain arriving later in the day.

It will be turning windier, with coastal gales across western parts by this evening as Storm Helene approaches from the southwest to bring a spell of wet and very windy weather overnight.

Top temperature of 25 Celsius (77 F).