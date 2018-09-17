Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – September 17

What the papers say – September 17

Brexit makes headlines on Monday, along with reports on Chris Evans’s successor on the Radio 2 breakfast show and exploitation of children by drug-dealing gangs.

The Times says the EU is secretly preparing to accept a plan for the Irish border that will use technology to minimise customs checks, raising the prospect of Theresa May reaching a Brexit deal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro leads with Environment Secretary Michael Gove’s call for support for the prime minister’s negotiating strategy in the so-called Chequers plan.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

However Boris Johnson has renewed his criticism of the proposals, writing in his Daily Telegraph column that plans for the Irish border are “disastrous”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Supporters of a no-deal Brexit are launching a “chuck Chequers” campaign in a bid to build grassroots support for abandoning the proposals, the i reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile Deutsche Bank is increasing plans to shift hundreds of billions in assets from London to Frankfurt amid concerns over the complexity of UK operations after Brexit, the Financial Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, Zoe Ball is in talks to take over Chris Evans’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, The Sun reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail leads with an investigation into ‘county lines’ drug gangs and their use of vulnerable children for their operations.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Children at risk of abuse are being identified by some councils by using technology to analyse data, The Guardian reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror carries a report on the future of social care on its front page.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express leads with a study on potential risks of regularly taking aspirin.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile The Independent carries new research that suggests female human trafficking victims are being illegally held in prison because of a failure to spot exploitation by authorities.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.