Squirrels tied together 'hopelessly' in Gordian Knot saved by wildlife rescuers

Wildlife rescuers have untangled five young squirrels whose tails were tied together in a Gordian Knot.

The team at the Wisconsin Humane Society who found the Gray squirrels siblings say the knot could have cost the animals their lives.

Describing the predicament, the team explained on Facebook how the siblings had "become hopelessly entangled with the long-stemmed grasses and strips of plastic their mother used as nest material."