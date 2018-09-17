Zoe Ball 'offered job to replace Chris Evans on Radio 2 breakfast show'

Zoe Ball is reportedly being lined up to take over from Chris Evans on the Radio 2 breakfast show. Credit: PA

Zoe Ball has been offered the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show and is in advanced talks to take over from Chris Evans, it has been reported. The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host has pipped fellow Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox to the job and is hammering out the details of a new contract, according to The Sun. Evans recently took his millions of listeners by surprise when he announced he would be leaving the flagship programme and returning to Virgin Radio. Ball and Cox were tipped as possible successors, while Jo Whiley, Simon Mayo and Dermot O’Leary were also among the runners and riders.

Chris Evans has presented the show since 2010. Credit: PA

There has been speculation that BBC chiefs wanted to replace Evans, one of the corporation’s highest-paid stars, with a female host following controversy over gender pay inequality. The paper says Brighton-based Ball, who was favourite to take the reins at Britain’s most-listened to show, is weighing up how to balance the five-day-a-week slot and family life. She will be the first female full-time host of the show if she takes the role. The 47-year-old mother-of-two has hosted a Saturday afternoon show on Radio 2 since March 2017 and has stood in for Evans on several occasions. A BBC source told the paper: "We are in advanced negotiations with Zoe to replace Chris. "A contract hasn’t been signed and her new pay hasn’t yet been agreed. But she was our number one choice and has been offered the job."

Chris Evans took over the breakfast show from the late Terry Wogan. Credit: PA