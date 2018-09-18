33 new roles at Belfast space technology company

One of the first companies in Northern Ireland to significantly invest in opportunities from the space sector is creating 33 new jobs.

Belfast-based 3DEO NI works in areas like defence and disaster risk management.

It uses observations of Earth from space satellites and is preparing to commercialise the technology.

Andy Macpherson, chief executive at 3DEO NI, said: “Earth observation data has the potential to offer advantageous insight for a range of sectors.

“We are working towards developing products and solutions that will enable better informed, real-time decision making in the future for defence, governments and the civic markets.

“Invest NI’s support is enabling us to build a workforce with the technical skills and industry contacts to help make our ambition a reality.”