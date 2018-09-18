BBC's Bodyguard set to go global as ITV announce new deal with streaming service Netflix

Captivating BBC One thriller Bodyguard will soon be available to global audiences on Netflix.

The TV streaming service has acquired the series for its platform and will be available to viewers outside of the UK, Ireland and China from 24 October this year, ITV has announced.

The series, penned by famed Line Of Duty writer Jed Mercurio, has smashed viewing figures, with a huge eight million viewers tuning in to the penultimate episode.

Bodyguard, which is produced by ITV Studios company World Productions, will appear on Netflix after a deal was done at "script stage."