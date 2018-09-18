- ITV Report
-
BBC's Bodyguard set to go global as ITV announce new deal with streaming service Netflix
Captivating BBC One thriller Bodyguard will soon be available to global audiences on Netflix.
The TV streaming service has acquired the series for its platform and will be available to viewers outside of the UK, Ireland and China from 24 October this year, ITV has announced.
The series, penned by famed Line Of Duty writer Jed Mercurio, has smashed viewing figures, with a huge eight million viewers tuning in to the penultimate episode.
Bodyguard, which is produced by ITV Studios company World Productions, will appear on Netflix after a deal was done at "script stage."
Maria Kyriacou, President International of ITV Studios, said: "Bodyguard has gripped the nation with its twists and turns. It's a perfect example of a show produced locally which has huge global appeal.
"Through our partnership with Netflix, we can't wait for audiences around the world to enjoy the show as much as audiences here in the UK."
In 2017, ITV Studios acquired a majority stake in World Productions, who are also the company behind Line Of Duty and The Bletchley Circle.
Recent pictures teasing Sunday's finale show Sergeant David Budd, played by Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden, bruised and covered in blood.
Previous episodes have seen Budd at the centre of scandal as he plays the Principal Protection Officer (PPO) and former lover of Home Secretary Julia Montague, played by Keeley Hawes of Spooks fame.
When the Home Secretary is murdered, Budd becomes embroiled in a manhunt for her killer while being a suspect himself.
Many questions were left unanswered in the series's penultimate episode, with fans of the show waiting in anticipation to find out who is responsible for Montague's apparent death.
The finale of Bodyguard airs on Sunday 23 September.