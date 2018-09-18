Belfast councillor suspended over Britain First video message

A Belfast councillor has been suspended after she facilitated Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen sending a video message from the Lord Mayor’s chair. The incident is one of a number of complaints made against independent unionist councillor Jolene Bunting. On Tuesday she became the first councillor in Northern Ireland to be suspended following an interim hearing by the local government watchdog, while the main investigation continues. The Local Government Commissioner for Standards in Northern Ireland is investigating 14 complaints about Ms Bunting’s behaviour.

Jayda Fransen Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The complaints include the City Hall incident where Ms Bunting had shown Ms Fransen around the building. During the visit Ms Fransen filmed a video for her supporters while sitting in the Lord Mayor’s chair in Belfast City Hall dressed in councillors’ robes. Another complaint was over a frog cartoon Ms Bunting posted on Twitter that was criticised by other councillors as “racist and offensive”. One of the other complaints was signed by 79 members of the public, criticising her participation in the Northern Ireland against Terrorism rally on August 6 2017, alongside Britain First leaders, as well as comments she made to the media about the Islamic faith. The number of complaints has been described by deputy commissioner Paul McFadden as “unprecedented”. Ms Bunting has vowed to fight the ruling, and says she has instructed her solicitor to appeal against her suspension at the High Court.

