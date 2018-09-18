Bert and Ernie are best friends not a gay couple say Sesame Street studio

Bert and Ernie first appeared on Sesame Street 49 years ago Credit: AP

The organisation behind US children's television series Sesame Street has denied that two of the show's characters, Bert and Ernie are gay, after one of the show's writers said they were a couple. Mark Saltzman said in an interview with lifestyle publication Queerty that the characters reflected experiences he had during his relationship with film editor Arnold Glassman.

But Sesame Workshop refuted this in a statement saying the pair were just "best friends. "They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves. "Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets do), they remain puppets and do not have a sexual orientation." Bert and Ernie have appeared on the preschool education programme since it first aired in the US in 1969.

Bert and Ernie with fellow Sesame Street puppets Credit: AP

The characters live in a flat together on the fictional street and sleep in separate beds. The puppets were initially operated by Muppets creator Jim Henson and Star Wars puppeteer Frank Oz. Sesame Street writer Jon Stone has previously said that Bert And Ernie's relationship reflected the real life dynamic between Henson and Oz.

The Sesame Street cast after their move from PBS to HBO for their 46th season Credit: Zach Hyman/Sesame Workshop/AP