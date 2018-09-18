Bolton Wanderers defender Stephen Darby retires from football after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Bolton Wanderers defender Stephen Darby has been forced to take early retirement from football after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Darby, 29, who joined the Wanderers in 2017, recently received the news from a specialist.

In a statement released by the club, he said: "It is with great sadness that I announce my immediate retirement from professional football due to a recent diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank my team-mates, Phil Parkinson and all the staff at Bolton Wanderers Football Club for their amazing support at what has been an extremely difficult period for myself and my family.

"I would like to ask for privacy at this time so I can adjust to the battle I have ahead and so that I can spend time with those closest to me."