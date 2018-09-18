Booming bitterns continue comeback with record numbers

Rare bitterns are continuing their comeback in the UK with new record high numbers of “booming” males, conservationists said.

The elusive birds, whose distinctive booming call is used to count the number of males, were on the brink of extinction in this country 20 years ago with just 11 males left.

But the latest population survey has recorded 188 males at 82 sites, up from 164 at 71 sites in 2017, continuing a year-on-year increase in numbers since 2006.

The secretive, hard-to-spot birds, once a delicacy in medieval banquets, disappeared from Britain by the 1870s before recolonising in the early 20th century.

They found themselves back on the brink in the 1990s, but conservation work to protect and restore their reedbed habitat has helped turn their fortunes around, wildlife experts said.