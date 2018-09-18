Bus driver was 'driving dangerously' before crash which killed two

An elderly bus driver diagnosed with dementia was driving dangerously when he killed a pedestrian and a seven-year-old boy by crashing into a supermarket, a jury has ruled.

Kailash Chander, who mistook the accelerator for the brake before the smash in Coventry in October 2015, was ruled mentally unfit to stand trial due to post-traumatic stress disorder and frontal lobe dementia.

The 80-year-old, who was 77 at the time of the crash, was excused from attending a "finding-of-facts" trial after psychiatrists said he would be unable to give evidence or instruct lawyers with regard to the crash.

Primary school pupil Rowan Fitzgerald, who was sitting at the front of the upper deck, died of a head injury, while 76-year-old pedestrian Dora Hancox died from multiple injuries after being hit by the bus and a falling lamppost.

A six-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told Chander had been warned about his "erratic" driving by bus company Midland Red after four crashes in the previous three years.

Chander, a former mayor of Leamington Spa, had worked for more than 70 hours in the week leading up to the accident, which saw him drive "full throttle" for almost 82 metres.

He had also been the subject of eight warning letters triggered by a "spy-in-the-cab" telematics system installed by Midland Red in 2014 to monitor braking, acceleration and speeding.