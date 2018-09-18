China in counter-measures warning to US amid spiralling trade war

China has said it will take “counter-measures” over US president Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on 200 billion dollars (£152 billion) of Chinese imports.

The comments came as an American business group warned that a “downward spiral” in their trade battle appears certain.

Beijing’s commerce ministry gave no details of China’s response to US tariffs imposed in their fight over Chinese technology policy, although a list of 60 billion dollars’ worth (£45 billion) of American goods was released earlier.

The Trump administration announced the tariffs on some 5,000 Chinese-made goods will start at 10%, beginning on Monday. They rise to 25% on January 1.

The Chinese commerce ministry said: “We deeply regret this.