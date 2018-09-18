‘Chuck Chequers’ advert highlights ‘benefits’ of hard Brexit

Pro-leave adverts demanding the Prime Minister “chuck Chequers” and seek a more distant Brexit from the EU have run in regional newspapers.

The full-page promos dismissing the proposal for Britain’s future relationship with the EU as the “same old, same old” have appeared ahead of a series of rallies due to start on Saturday.

Organised by Leave Means Leave, the adverts say Theresa May’s bargaining position with the EU “hardly changes anything”, and highlights the benefits of leaving on World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.