Cyber fraudster ordered to repay more than £120,000

A man who made £120,000 through a cyberfraud card-sharing scheme has been ordered to repay the money.

Gavin Gray, 27, illegally sold decryption codes for premium Sky TV channels, including Sky Sports and Sky Movies.

He had been given the codes for his own personal use, but sold them to a list of 1,800 clients who paid £5 a month over a four year period, the Crown Office said.

When police searched his home they seized £44,500 hidden in a safe in the loft and later seized a further £80,000 from his bank account.

Gray advertised his criminal business on dedicated card sharing websites and forums.