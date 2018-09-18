Daughter of pensioner Dora Hancox killed by 'dangerous bus driver' says 'it will happen again'

The daughter of a pensioner who was killed by a bus being driven "dangerously" by a 77-year-old with dementia, has said her mother "didn't stand a chance" and called for a change in the law to stop bus companies "getting away with neglect".

On Tuesday, a jury ruled Kailash Chander was driving dangerously when he killed 76-year-old Dora Hancox and seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald when he crashed into a Sainsbury's supermarket.

In an emotional interview with ITV News, Ms Hancox's daughter, Wendy Hancox, said the circumstances of her mother's death was "unfair".

She added: "Even more so knowing he should't have been driving.

"If he had been stopped before then she'd still be here."

Ms Hancox said there needed to be a change in the law to ensure bus companies pay closer attention to the health of their employees in a bid to stop something similar happening again.

A six-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told Chander had been warned about his "erratic" driving by bus company Midland Red after four crashes in the previous three years.

The former mayor of Leamington Spa had worked for more than 70 hours in the week leading up to the accident, which saw him drive "full throttle" for almost 82 metres.

He had also been the subject of eight warning letters after his braking, accelerating and speed were monitored, and he had been referred to the bus company's driving school.