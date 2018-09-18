Drop in vaccine uptake among children in England – report

A declining number of children in England are being vaccinated against potentially deadly diseases, new figures show. Data from NHS Digital shows that vaccination coverage declined last year for a number of immunisations which protect youngsters from a horde of different illnesses, from meningitis to measles. Coverage for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine for children reaching their second birthday fell to 91.2% – the fourth consecutive year that MMR coverage has decreased.

It is also the lowest rate recorded since 2011/12. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that coverage is at least 95%. But England-wide MMR coverage for children reaching their fifth birthday fell from 95% in 2016/17 to 94.9% in 2017/18. The WHO declared that the UK had “eliminated” measles last year – which is achieved once a country has sustained “interruption of endemic transmission” for at least 36 months.

But so far this year there have been hundreds of cases of measles – figures from Public Health England show that between January 1 2018 and September 10 2018 there have been 876 laboratory confirmed measles cases in England. The increase in measles has been linked to travel and outbreaks in Europe. Officials have warned that young people and adults aged 15 and over who missed out on MMR vaccine when they were younger and some under-vaccinated communities have been particularly affected. Uptake of the MMR vaccine fell heavily in the late 1990s following the publication of research by Andrew Wakefield which suggested a possible link between the inoculation and autism. Coverage levels dipped to a low of 80% in 2003. Experts have widely discredited his study and he was struck off the medical register in 2010.

