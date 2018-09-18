EU is ready to make new offer on the Irish border, says Barnier

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said he is ready to come forward with an “improved” proposal on the Irish border in an attempt break the deadlock in the Brexit talks. After briefing EU foreign ministers in Brussels, he insisted the EU offer would fully respect the “territorial integrity” of the UK. He said the next full summit of EU leaders on October 18, would be the “moment of truth” when it would become clear whether it was possible for the two sides to reach a deal. “It is then we shall see whether agreement we are hoping for is in our grasp,” he told a news conference.

The issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic has emerged as the main obstacle to an agreement ahead of the UK’s withdrawal in March 2019. The EU is insisting on a “backstop” proposal which would see Northern Ireland remain in the customs union in the event of the two sides failing to reach an agreement in order to avoid the return of a “hard border”. However Mrs May has rejected the plan as unacceptable arguing that it would effectively create a border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Mr Barnier said he was working on a plan to “de-dramatise” the controls that would be necessary in the event of the backstop coming into play.

The border between Londonderry and Donegal at Bridgend Credit: Deborah McAleese/PA