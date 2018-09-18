EU nationals should be subject to same rules as migrants from elsewhere: report

EU nationals should be subject to the same rules as migrants from the rest of the world after free movement ceases to apply in the UK, according to a Government-commissioned report. The long-awaited study also concluded that the post-Brexit immigration system should make it easier for higher-skilled workers to come to the country. But it said access to Britain’s jobs market should be restricted for lower-skilled migrants.

Ministers asked experts for in-depth analysis on migration from the European Economic Area (EEA) in July last year. The findings, published on Tuesday, will inform the Government’s decisions on proposed new immigration rules for after the post-exit implementation period finishes at the end of 2020. The Migration Advisory Committee’s (MAC) final report said that, if immigration is not part of the negotiations with the EU and the UK is deciding its future system in isolation, there should be no preference given to EU citizens. It said: “A migrant’s impact depends on factors such as their skills, employment, age and use of public services, and not fundamentally on their nationality.” The committee emphasised that it was not expressing a view on whether immigration should be part of the negotiations. MAC chairman Professor Alan Manning said a system in which all migration is managed with no preferential access to EU citizens would mean an end to free movement. But he noted that this would not make the UK unusual, citing Canada’s approach as an example. Prof Manning added: “The problem with free movement is that it leaves migration to the UK solely up to migrants and UK residents have no control over the level and mix of migration.”

