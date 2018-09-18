Families want MoD to lose immunity from prosecution over reservist march deaths

The Ministry of Defence should be stripped of its immunity from prosecution after being blamed for the deaths of three reservists on a special forces selection march, families have said. Lance Corporal Craig Roberts, 24, and Lance Corporal Edward Maher, 31, were pronounced dead on the Welsh mountain range after suffering heatstroke on July 13 2013. Corporal James Dunsby, 31, died at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital from multiple organ failure more than two weeks later.

Lance Corporal Craig Roberts, Lance Corporal Edward Maher and Corporal James Dunsby Credit: Family handouts/MoD/PA

The soldiers were part of a group of 37 reservists and 41 regular troops taking part in the 16-mile test march in the Brecon Beacons, which had a time limit of eight hours and 48 minutes. They carried backpacks weighing up to 27kg as well as dummy rifles on the arduous exercise, which took place on one of the hottest days of the year. Two servicemen, known only as 1A and 1B, were acquitted of negligently performing a duty by failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of the candidates. Judge Advocate General Jeff Blackett found that 1A, a serving captain, and 1B, a former warrant officer, had no case to answer and said the deaths were caused by failures by Joint Forces Command, part of the Ministry of Defence. “The deaths occurred because of the systemic failures within Joint Forces Command,” he told families of the reservists. “Of course, the system is made up of people but there have been successive people in A-Block and within the chain of command who have failed to address their minds to the real risks involved in exercising in extreme temperatures, and who have failed to ensure that those delivering the training or invigilating the test were properly trained in all aspects. “The two defendants did the best they could in the circumstances of fewer resources than requested, a lack of even the most basic training in relation to heat illness and risk assessment and within the culture that existed at the time.”

The soldiers were on the Brecon Beacons Credit: PA

An anonymity order protects the identify of a number of people and organisations that featured in the court martial. Judge Blackett refused an application by the media to identify A-Block, referred to only as an organisation within Joint Forces Command. Following the deaths, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) issued a Crown censure against Joint Forces Command. This document says there is sufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of the organisation being convicted of a criminal offence in relation to the deaths, if it did not have immunity from prosecution. The Crown censure, released following a freedom of information request by the Press Association, said: “The investigation revealed systemic failings in the health and safety management of test week. “These multiple failings are not attributed to any individuals but lie within the organisational management chain. The extent of these failings was serious, falling far below the health and safety standards the law requires.” It concluded that the failings exposed candidates on the march to preventable risk, adding: “It was reasonably practicable to have prevented the deaths.”

Bryher Dunsby, widow of Corporal James Dunsby, making a statement outside court Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA