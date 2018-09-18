Flood warning scheme extended across Orkney Islands

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has extended its flood warning scheme, helping more communities better prepare for extreme weather. A further 19 areas across the Orkney Islands, Aberdeenshire and Angus have been added to the scheme. Sepa estimates that more than 169,000 Scottish homes and businesses will be at risk of flooding by 2080 due to rising sea levels and extreme weather associated with climate change.

Stormy weather batters Stonehaven Credit: Aberdeenshire Council

The agency operates a 24-hour flood forecasting and warning service to keep local authorities, emergency services and residents up to date. It said the addition of Orkney and the north-east coast represented “a significant investment and enhancement of Scotland’s overall resilience to the impact of climate change and extreme weather”. In December last year Storm Caroline resulted in widespread flooding of coastal communities and travel disruption across Orkney. Vincent Fitzsimons, head of hydrology and flooding services at Sepa, said: “As sea levels rise all around the UK coastline, it brings with it the risk of coastal erosion and more frequent flooding for Scotland’s exposed coastal communities. “The Orkney Islands are one of three regions particularly at risk from the impact of coastal flooding and Sepa has spent two years developing the new coastal warning scheme in close partnership with Orkney Island Council to provide a state-of-the-art system which will deliver accurate, real-time warnings to those who need it most.”

Eleven areas of Orkney will be covered by the flood warning service Credit: Sepa