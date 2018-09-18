Fuel prices up for 11th week in a row

Motorists have been hit by an 11th successive week of fuel price rises.

The average cost of a litre of petrol stands at £1.31 at UK forecourts, with diesel costing £1.35, Government figures show.

Fuel has not been more expensive than current levels since July 2014.

Over the past six months the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car that runs on petrol or diesel has risen by around £6.

There is growing speculation that the eight-year freeze on fuel duty could be scrapped in this autumn’s Budget.