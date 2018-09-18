Government advised not to offer EU migrants special treatment after Brexit

The Government has been advised not to offer EU migrants special treatment after Brexit.

Despite pressure from Brussels to offer preferential access in exchange for a free trade deal, the independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has surprisingly said EU migrants should get the same access as non-EU arrivals in future.

MAC looked at the impact of migration in the UK - one of the main issues drawn out by the Leave campaign during the referendum. But despite the strength of feeling among many voters, today’s report actually suggests making it easier for highly-skilled workers to come to the UK.

The committee analysed a range of impacts, from pay to public services, and found immigration has virtually no negative effect on the UK-born population.

In particular, the report finds: