Health risks are minor concern for middle-aged drinkers – study

Middle-aged moderate drinkers have only “minor” concerns about the health effects of alcohol, new research suggests. Many adults aged between 30 and 65 believe drinking is safe and acceptable if they adhere to social norms and still meet their responsibilities, according to a study published in journal BMC Public Health. Public health campaigns to reduce alcohol consumption could be more effective if they focus on the risk of behaving inappropriately after drinking too much, the authors suggest.

The researchers, from the University of Adelaide, Australia, analysed responses about alcohol consumption in 13 papers, including nine from the UK. For middle-aged adults, without a drinking problem, the “principal barrier to reductions in alcohol consumption is not the lack of information about health risks”, they said. Acceptable drinking was classed as that which “was appropriate to one’s age or stage of life”, allowed the group to still meet their responsibilities and adhered to social norms, they found.

