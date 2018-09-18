Homeless man charged in stabbing death of champion golfer Celia Barquín Arozamena in Iowa

Spanish golfer Celia Barquín Arozamena's body was found on the golf course. Credit: European Golf Association

A homeless man attacked and killed a top amateur golfer from Spain who was playing golf near her university campus in Iowa - leaving her body in a pond on a course, police have said. Collin Daniel Richards, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder over the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena, a student at Iowa State University. Ms Barquin was found on Monday morning in a pond at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, about 30 miles north of Des Moines. Police were called to the golf course at around 10:20am to investigate a possible missing female after golfers found a golf bag with no one nearby.

Collin Daniel Richards has been charged with murder. Credit: AP

Officers found Ms Barquin’s body some distance from the bag, with several stab wounds to her upper torso, head and neck, according to the criminal complaint filed against Richards. A police dog tracked Ms Barquin’s scent to a temporary camp along a creek near the golf course, where Richards had been living in a tent, the complaint said. Officers found Richards with several fresh scratches on his face consistent with fighting, and a deep laceration in his left hand which he tried to conceal, it said. An acquaintance of Richards told investigators the suspect had said in recent days that he had "an urge to rape and kill a woman" while they were walking on a trail near the course, the complaint said. A second acquaintance told police, Richards arrived at his home on Monday appearing "dishevelled and covered in blood, sand and water". He bathed and left with his clothes in a backpack.

