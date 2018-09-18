International Criminal Court begins preliminary probe into Rohingya deportations

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has announced she is launching a preliminary investigation into the deportations of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Burma into Bangladesh. Fatou Bensouda said in a written statement and video message that she has begun a probe formally known as a preliminary examination to establish if there is enough evidence to merit a full-blown investigation. Ms Bensouda said she will look at reports of “a number of alleged coercive acts having resulted in the forced displacement of the Rohingya people, including deprivation of fundamental rights, killing, sexual violence, enforced disappearance, destruction and looting”.

A Rohingya Muslim woman with children Credit: Dar Yasin/AP

Burma’s military has been accused of widespread rights violations, including rape, murder, torture and the burning of Rohingya villages, leading about 700,000 Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh since August last year. Ms Bensouda’s announcement came less than two weeks after judges at the court gave her authorisation to investigate the deportations despite Burma not being a member state of the court. Judges said in their landmark ruling that because part of the alleged crime of deportation happened on the territory of Bangladesh, which is a member of the court, Ms Bensouda has jurisdiction. Judges urged her to conclude her preliminary examination “within a reasonable time”.

A man carries building materials across a bamboo bridge in the Balukhali refugee camp Credit: Jemma Crew/PA