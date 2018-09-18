Ireland’s President signs law repealing constitutional ban on abortion

The bill repealing the Eighth Amendment, amending Ireland’s abortion laws was signed on Tuesday by the President of Ireland. The Irish electorate voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment in May’s referendum, with just under 67% voting in favour of repeal. Donegal was the only constituency to vote against the proposal.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina cast their votes in the referendum Credit: Niall Carson/PA

A delay was caused on the result formally being enacted into law by a number of legal cases seeking to challenge the result of the referendum. The last of these appeals was dismissed by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

By voting to repeal the Eighth, the country voted to introduce the 36th Amendment Of The Constitution. In accordance with Article 46 of the Constitution, President Michael D Higgins signed the Thirty-Sixth Amendment Of the Constitution Bill 2018, and it has become law.

No campaigners had backed the Eighth Amendment Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The Eighth Amendment Of The Constitution Act was effected after a referendum in 1983 which asked Irish people to vote on Ireland’s abortion laws. It passed with a 67% majority. The amendment read at the time: “The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother.” Abortion was previously a criminal offence in Ireland under the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. Minister for Health Simon Harris has indicated the government will aim to introduce legislation providing for abortion by the beginning of 2019 at the latest.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.