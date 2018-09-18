Irish Taoiseach does not expect change in EU’s Brexit position

Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he does not expect any change in the EU’s Brexit position following high-level meetings later this week. European leaders will gather for an informal summit in Salzburg in Austria. The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier will brief heads of government and Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to put forward her own views. The informal nature of the event means there will be no draft text or formal conclusions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Taoiseach told Ireland’s Dail parliament: “I do not anticipate there will be any change to the EU’s position or any change to our negotiating guidelines.” European leaders have been urged by the UK to compromise on their Brexit stance on the eve of the major summit. The Prime Minister will use Wednesday’s gathering in Salzburg to make a direct pitch to fellow leaders to back her divisive Chequers proposals. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said it was time for the “compromises”

made by the UK to be “matched on the EU side”. In a sign that Brexit talks could go to the wire, the European Union is preparing for a final deal to be struck at an emergency summit in November, rather than the scheduled October meeting previously targeted by both sides in the negotiations. Mr Varadkar added: “It is fair to say that some of the things I have been reading in the British papers, particularly the British-owned papers, are very far off the mark when it comes to the reality of what is going on at the minute with these negotiations.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said the draft withdrawal agreement between the UK and EU in December provided for various protections sought by the Irish government including transitional arrangements and the movement of people between the UK and Ireland. The Irish premier said the backstop on the Irish border represented an “insurance policy” which he never hoped to use. Mr Varadkar was challenged by the leader of Ireland’s Labour Party, Brendan Howlin, about the Common Travel Area, which guarantees free movement of Irish and UK citizens between the two jurisdictions and said the draft Brexit Withdrawal Agreement provided for what the Irish Government needed. Mr Howlin said the backstop did not represent the entirety of Ireland’s interests. He claimed: “Brexit could disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of people living in the UK.”

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland Credit: Niall Carson/PA