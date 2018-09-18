Job cuts loom as Marsh & McLennan strikes £4.3bn deal for Jardine Lloyd Thompson

UK insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) is being snapped up by Marsh & McLennan in a £4.3 billion deal, putting thousands of jobs at risk. The recommended all-cash deal will see JLT shareholders offered £19.15 per share, representing a 33.7% premium on its closing price on September 17. The deal values the entirety of JLT at around £4.9 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies MMC plans to maintain its headquarters in New York, and while there may be plans to combine certain offices and functions, it “expects to have an even larger presence in London and the UK more broadly”.

But overlap between the two firms could result in up to 3,750 job losses across the combined business. An initial review identified some likely duplication between the two firms “particularly in functional support areas, and plans to take a “best of both” approach to the integration. “MMC’s preliminary evaluation suggests that MMC is expected to achieve synergies of approximately 250 million US dollars (£190 million) within three years of completion of the acquisition, a substantial portion of which could come from headcount reductions in addition to savings in real estate, IT, outside services and other initiatives,” the market announcement explained. “Based on this preliminary evaluation, MMC expects a potential headcount reduction of between 2% and 5% of the total combined group workforce across all geographies, including in the UK, Continental Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East, Latin America and the Pacific, and from a broad range of job categories.” It said job cuts could impact roles across functional support areas such as finance, human resources, IT, operations, legal and administrative support staff. JLT operates in over 40 territories with over 10,000 staff, while MMC’s 65,000 employees serve clients in over 130 countries.

