Korean leaders meet in Pyongyang for potentially tough talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has begun his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the hope of brokering a compromise to keep Pyongyang’s talks with Washington from imploding. Mr Kim gave the South Korean president an exceedingly warm welcome, meeting him and his wife at Pyongyang’s airport — itself a very unusual gesture — then riding into town with Mr Moon in an open limousine through streets lined with crowds of North Koreans, who cheered and waved the flag of their country and a blue-and-white flag that symbolises Korean unity. The made-for-television welcome is par for the course for Mr Moon’s summits with Mr Kim.

Hours after his arrival, Mr Moon began an official summit with Mr Kim at the ruling Workers’ Party headquarters. The two were joined by two of their top deputies — spy chief Suh Hoon and presidential security director Chung Eui-yong for Mr Moon, and Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, and senior Workers’ Party official Kim Yong Chol for the North Korean leader, according to Mr Moon’s office. At the start of their meeting, Mr Kim thanked Mr Moon for brokering a June summit with US President Donald Trump. “It’s not too much to say that it’s Moon’s efforts that arranged a historic North Korea-US summit. Because of that, the regional political situation has been stabilised and more progress is expected,” Mr Kim said, according to South Korean media pool reports.

President Donald Trump, stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore Credit: Evan Vucci/AP