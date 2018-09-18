Largest study launched into the links between genes and depression

Genetic links to anxiety and depression are to be explored in the largest ever study into the issue, experts have announced. Researchers are calling on people in England to sign up to the Genetic Links to Anxiety and Depression (GLAD) study. It is hoped that 40,000 volunteers aged 16 and over will agree to be part of a database which will be used in future research studies to better understand the genetics aspects of mental health conditions. The project, by the National Institute for Health Research BioResource and King’s College London, will see people with anxiety or depression enrol online and send a saliva sample by post.

“By recruiting 40,000 volunteers willing to be re-contacted for research, the GLAD Study will take us further than ever before,” said study lead Dr Gerome Breen, a geneticist at King’s College London. “It will allow researchers to solve the big unanswered questions, address how genes and environment act together and help develop new treatment options.” Research Psychologist and study lead Professor Thalia Eley, of King’s College London, added: “We’re asking those who have experienced clinical anxiety or depression to complete a short survey and provide a DNA sample. “We want to hear from all different backgrounds, cultures, ethnic groups and genders, and we are especially keen to hear from young adults.

