Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable to call for Brexit u-turn in keynote address

Sir Vince Cable will use what is likely to be his final keynote Liberal Democrat conference address as leader to demand a U-turn on Brexit.

With speculation swirling over when the ex-business secretary will quit after saying it was uncertain he would still be leader at the end of next year, Sir Vince is set to lay into the Tories over their handling of EU withdrawal and go hard on Jeremy Corbyn’s stance on Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis.

The Lib Dem leader will use the speech on Tuesday to demand a “people’s vote” on the final EU exit terms and mock hardline Brexiteers.

Sir Vince will say: “For the ‘true believers’ – the fundamentalists – the costs of Brexit have always been irrelevant.

“Years of economic pain justified by the erotic spasm of leaving the European Union. Economic pain felt – of course, not by them – by those least able to afford it.

“And the latest piece of nastiness from Jacob Rees-Mogg – calling into question the right of Europeans to stay in Britain, and of Britons to stay in Europe – creating unnecessary worry and insecurity for millions.