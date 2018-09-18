Londonderry businessman another step closer to entering Irish presidential race

Londonderry man Peter Casey is one step closer to entering the race to become the next president of Ireland after securing the support of Limerick Council. The 60-year-old businessman defeated four other hopefuls after winning 21 votes from councillors during a special meeting. Journalist Gemma O’Doherty received three votes. The other runners, Marie Goretti Moylan, Sarah Louise Mulligan and John O’Hare, did not receive any votes.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Casey will ask Tipperary Council for its backing at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon. If he is successful, he will have earned the required nomination of four councils to run for president. Mr Casey is the third Dragons’ Den entrepreneur to seek a nomination after Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy. Mr Casey runs global recruitment firm Claddagh Resources. It operates from five locations across the world, including its European base in Buncrana, Co Donegal. He divides his time between Atlanta in the US and Ireland. Speaking previously about his campaign to be president, Mr Casey said he was not running to lose and was prepared to spend up to 750,000 euro. Five candidates have been confirmed as running in next month’s presidential election in Ireland.

The candidates for next month’s presidential election: Michael D Higgins, Liadh Ni Riada, Sean Gallagher, Joan Freeman and Gavin Duffy Credit: PA